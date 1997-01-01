Tash

Inspiration, education and connection

about me

Hi, I'm Tash

I'm the founder and executive producer of Biz Kids, Tash Talks and The Notting Hill Company, an entrepreneur, broadcaster, best-selling author, board advisor, and investor.

I've made a significant impact over many years by leveraging cutting-edge online marketing techniques, mass mainstream media, and a profound understanding of British consumers to achieve outstanding results.

My story
TESTIMONIALS

What people say about me

'Tash is quite simply a web-genius. She made sure my existing Twitter account, which with 400,000 followers was the most powerful resource we had, fed the other parts of my presence...'
Jeremy Vine, BBC presenter
'I met Tash in 2017 and I can honestly say my company has not looked back since, with sales growing day on day. I find Tash and her team patient, professional and human...'
Maxine Laceby, Absolute Collagen
'I really enjoyed working with Tash. She has enormous energy and commitment – and is full of innovative ideas. She makes things happen with minimum fuss. I am delighted...'
Mary Nightingale, Broadcaster
'Tash is a force of nature, thoroughly efficient and effective. She makes things feel like a walk in the park – a total joy. We were also in awe of Natasha’s skills as press agent/ pr...'
Cerys Matthews, Singer
'I was absolutely thrilled to work with Natasha. Her knowledge and enthusiasm for supporting entrepreneurs with their advertising and eCom growth plans is phenomenal...'
Lorna Bladen
'Natasha’s knowledge of her industry and drive for success is truly remarkable, and both her and her team are not only highly creative but also super great to work alongside...'
Linda Carter
'Tash revolutionised our social and digital strategies and set us on the road to monthly sales growth. She has a unique understanding of data coupled with creativity and boundless energy!'
Sophie Hooper
'Tash is amazing! We worked together on a recent project and every time we spoke I learned something new. Tash’s team are super talented and a delight to work with...'
Eimear McManus
PARTNERSHIPS & CONSULTANCY

Ways you can work with me

Partnerships
Consultancy

Biz Kids

The entrepreneurship platform helping children all over the world learn more about business and financial literacy.

Find out more

Tash Talks

My Sky TV show and networking community for CEOs, tech, AI and founders.

Find out more

Notting Hill Shopping Bag

The iconic shopping bag of London's Notting Hill, which includes my shop on the city's famous Portobello Road.

Find out more

Consultancy

My team and I work with brands that are already generating in excess of £10million revenue, but who are looking to ignite further growth.

Expert network: Leverage my network of eCom industry experts and partner tech platforms

Long-term strategies: Strategies that enhance your brand's value and will position you for a lucrative exit

Find out more
EDUCATION

Free resources

